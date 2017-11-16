9th Circuit says minimum wage must be met weekly, not hourly

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said Xerox Business Services’ “mind-numbingly complex payment plan” for call center workers did not violate federal minimum wage law, and dismissed a nationwide class action against the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to pay the minimum wage on a weekly basis, and not for every hour worked, joining four other appeals courts. Under that standard, the court said, Xerox Business Services’ system of paying workers per hour for some tasks and per minute for others was legal.

