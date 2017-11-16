FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit says minimum wage must be met weekly, not hourly
November 16, 2017 / 1:36 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

9th Circuit says minimum wage must be met weekly, not hourly

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said Xerox Business Services’ “mind-numbingly complex payment plan” for call center workers did not violate federal minimum wage law, and dismissed a nationwide class action against the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to pay the minimum wage on a weekly basis, and not for every hour worked, joining four other appeals courts. Under that standard, the court said, Xerox Business Services’ system of paying workers per hour for some tasks and per minute for others was legal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yKFtG1

