Fired Yale doc says her tweet diagnosing Trump, Dershowitz as psychotic was free speech

A psychiatrist has filed a lawsuit claiming Yale University’s medical school unlawfully refused to renew her contract over a tweet she posted questioning the mental state of prominent lawyer and law professor Alan Dershowitz, who defended former President Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial.

Bandy Lee, in a complaint filed in Connecticut federal court on Monday, accused Yale of breach of contract and wrongful termination, and said her tweet claiming Dershowitz had “wholly taken on Trump’s symptoms by contagion” was a valid exercise of free speech.

