Jenny Yang, former EEOC chair, tapped to lead DOL federal contractor watchdog

President Joe Biden has appointed Jenny Yang, who chaired the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during the Obama administration, to head the U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces anti-discrimination laws in federal contracts.

Yang, who most recently worked as a fellow at the nonprofit Urban Institute and served on Biden’s transition team, confirmed the appointment in a tweet on Wednesday night, saying she was excited to begin her new role at DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qAzwpm