IN BRIEF: YouTube failed to shield content moderators from disturbing images - lawsuit

YouTube Inc is facing a proposed class action claiming it has been negligent in failing to protect content moderators, who routinely view violent and disturbing videos, from psychological harm.

In a complaint that YouTube removed to San Francisco federal court on Saturday, a former content moderator identified as Jane Doe says she developed anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder after viewing beheadings, acts of cannibalism and animal mutilation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31NmP0B