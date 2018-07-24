FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Chile's Copec SA approves expansion plan with estimated investment of $2.35 bln

Antonio De la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec SA said on Tuesday it approved the expansion of a cellulose production project, which will require an estimated investment of $2.35 billion.

Arauco, the forestry unit of Empresas Copec said the Modernization and Expansion Project for the Arauco Plant in Chile’s south includes the construction and operation of a new production line for 1.56 billion tonnes of bleached pulp. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Diane Craft)

