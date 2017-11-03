FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's En+ prices IPO at $14 per GDR, valued at $8 bln
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
November 3, 2017 / 7:18 AM / in 2 hours

Russia's En+ prices IPO at $14 per GDR, valued at $8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydropower businesses, priced its global depositary receipts at $14 in an initial public offering on Friday, at the lower end of its guided range.

En+ said its post-money capitalisation amounted to $8 billion and the offering allowed to raise a total of $1.5 billion.

AnAn Group, a partner of China's CEFC, invested $500 million in the company's GDRs, EN+ said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

