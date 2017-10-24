FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to invest in En+ IPO - BBG
October 24, 2017 / 7:01 AM / in 17 hours

Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to invest in En+ IPO - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) along with investors from Asia and the Middle East plans to take part in the upcoming public offering (IPO) of En+, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

“We will be one of the key investors in EN+ IPO with some of our partners. We believe the company is very well positioned and some of our Middle Eastern partners, as well as Asian partners, will participate,” Dmitriev said.

Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, expects to raise a total of $1.5 billion through the IPO in London and Moscow, offering new and existing shares. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in DUBAI; writing by Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

