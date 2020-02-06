Financials
February 6, 2020 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's En+ to buy 21.4% of its shares from VTB

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said on Thursday it will buy back 21.4% of its shares from state bank VTB for $1.6 billion.

The shares will be bought at $11.57 each “which represents a significant discount to En+ fundamental valuation”, the company said in a statement.

En+ plans to raise up to 110.6 billion roubles ($1.8 billion) from Sberbank for the deal, it said.

En+ said it may use the shares “for strategic activity” or to float all or part of them on the market “over the longer term”.

En+ also reaffirmed its intention to resume dividend payments this year.

$1 = 62.7200 roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below