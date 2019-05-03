Enable-owned natgas line ruptures in Garland County, Arkansas -media

May 3 (Reuters) - CarlYA natural gas pipeline owned by Enable Midstream Partners LP exploded in Garland County, Arkansas, local media reported, adding that the line was expected to resume operations on Friday.

Areas up to 1 mile surrounding the incident near Highway 7 North were evacuated following a rupture on Thursday, the report here said.

There were no injuries as a result of the explosion and the gas flow has been completely contained, it added.

The company was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)