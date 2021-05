(Correct to say mortgage insurance unit, not lending unit, in headline, paragraph 1)

May 13 (Reuters) - Insurer Genworth Financal Inc said on Thursday it had postponed the initial public offering of its mortgage insurance unit, Enact Holdings, due to significant trading volatility in the mortgage insurance sector. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)