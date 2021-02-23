Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Enagas says finances unscathed by COVID-19 as 2020 profit rises 5%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spanish gas pipeline operator Enagas on Tuesday reported a 5% rise in annual profit and said its finances had been largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit in 2020 climbed to 444 million euros ($540.17 million) from 422.6 million euros a year ago, while revenue slipped 5.8% to 1.08 billion euros, the company said.

“No significant changes have been identified... that reveal impacts arising from the COVID-19 situation in the financial information,” Enagas said in a statement.

The company will propose a dividend of 1.68 euros per share, up 5% on year.

$1 = 0.8220 euros Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Louise Heavens

