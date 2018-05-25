FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Enav selects Leonardo for drone management system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Air traffic controller ENAV , which has been on the lookout for new sources of revenues, has picked aerospace and defence group Leonardo to develop a platform to manage drone traffic in the Italian airspace, it said on Friday.

As part of the deal, the companies will form a newco, in which ENAV will hold a 60 percent stake, with the rest owned by industrial players led by Leonardo. The newco will help develop a management system that will enable conventional air traffic to coexist with drones.

“The management of drones is one of the key initiatives of our 2018-2022 business plan. Recent data and forecasts allow us to believe that it will indeed be a very rapidly growing phenomenon,” ENAV CEO Roberta Neri said in a statement.

ENAV cited a study which forecast more than 7 million drones flying in European skies by 2035.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Agnieszka Flak

