IN BRIEF: Federal Circuit won’t revisit Amgen’s win on blockbuster Enbrel patents

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday declined further review of a panel decision that blocked Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit from offering a biosimilar of Amgen’s arthritis drug Enbrel (etanercept) until 2029.

The Federal Circuit offered no comment in its per curiam order upholding the win for Amgen, which was represented by Sidley Austin. No dissents were noted, even though the panel split 2-1 in July.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34eJmnk