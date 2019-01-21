Enbridge gas pipeline explosion causes fireball in Ohio

Jan 21 (Reuters) - An explosion of an Enbridge Inc natural gas pipeline in Ohio on Monday created a fireball of flame and damaged several homes.

The explosion occurred on Enbridge’s Texas Eastern pipeline system and appeared to have destroyed two homes, while firefighters were battling flames on a third as of Monday afternoon, said Chasity Schmelzenbach, emergency management director for Noble County, Ohio.

One person was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, she said.

“We got reports flames were shooting (up) 80 feet to 200 feet,” Schmelzenbach said. “You could see it upwards of 10-15 miles away. Lots of people thought it was in their backyard because it does appear large.”

She said the primary fire on the pipeline was extinguished.

In a tweet, Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge said its personnel were “responding to an incident” in Noble County, Ohio, and it would provide further details when they are available. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Julie Gordon Editing by Leslie Adler)