July 4 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc would sell its western Canadian natural gas gathering and processing business to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and its institutional partners for an enterprise value of about C$4.31 billion ($3.28 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

The business includes 19 natural gas processing plants and liquids handling facilities, Enbridge said. ($1 = 1.3141 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)