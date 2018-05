May 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a 49 percent stake in some North American and German renewable power assets for C$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Enbridge will continue to manage, operate and provide administrative services for the renewable power assets. ($1 = 1.2922 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)