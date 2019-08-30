Enbridge reaches agreement with shippers for Line 3 pipeline placement in Canada

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc on Friday said it reached an agreement with shippers to place the Canadian portion of the Line 3 replacement pipeline into service by the end of this year.

Enbridge will be filing a tariff with the Canadian energy regulator for a temporary surcharge with a proposed effective date of Dec. 1, 2019, the pipeline operator said in a statement.

The Line 3 replacement line is on schedule for the Canadian portion and once complete, the line will carry 760,000 barrels per day of western Canadian crude to U.S. markets.

Earlier in March, the company said the in-service date would be delayed by almost a year until the second half of 2020 because of slower-than-expected permitting in the U.S. state of Minnesota.