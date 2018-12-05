Company News
Enbridge Mainline oil pipeline system restarted after temporary outage - trade sources

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc’s Mainline oil pipeline system resumed service overnight after a temporary outage and reduced flow rates due to severe weather in Saskatchewan, Canada, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

A number of lines on the Enbridge Inc Mainline system, which carries crude and other liquids, and TransCanada Corp’s 590,000 barrel-per-day crude Keystone pipeline were hit by power outages on Tuesday in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Enbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

