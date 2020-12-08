Pipeline operator Enbridge forecasts higher 2021 core earnings

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2021 and raised its quarterly dividend by 3%.

The company expects 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to be in the range of C$13.9 billion ($10.86 billion) to C$14.3 billion, higher than 2020 forecast of about C$13.7 billion. ($1 = 1.2797 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)