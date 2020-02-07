Canada's Enbridge fears year-long delay to Mainline change from CNRL

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest pipeline company, Enbridge Inc, fired back on Friday at the country’s largest oil producer, saying Canadian Natural Resources’ suggestions for determining future terms on the Mainline would cause at least a one-year delay.

Enbridge plans to sell 90% of space under long-term contracts to shippers on the nearly 3 million barrel per day Mainline, Canada’s biggest oil pipeline system, rather than continue to ration space monthly. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)