WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc submitted on Thursday its application to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to contract out space on its Mainline oil pipeline, documents filed with the regulator showed.

Enbridge plans to allow shippers to book 90% of space under long-term contracts on the Mainline, Canada’s biggest oil pipeline system, rather than continue to ration space on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)