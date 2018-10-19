Enbridge says Canada natgas pipe to restart in mid-November

VANCOUVER, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday that it now expects a damaged natural gas pipeline in British Columbia to be repaired by mid-November and that the pipe will return to service at that point, though at reduced pressure.

The Calgary-based company returned an adjacent, undamaged pipe to service last week. The two pipes were shut down earlier this month after a rupture and fire, disrupting refinery operations in the U.S. state of Washington. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)