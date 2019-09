CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lower court ruling that rejected certain arguments against Enbridge Inc’s proposed replacement of its Line 3 oil pipeline.

The court ruled it would not review a case that would force a Minnesota regulator to give further consideration to additional environmental issues before approving the Line 3 project. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Rod Nickel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)