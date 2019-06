CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 (Reuters) - A Minnesota court has ruled that Enbridge Inc’s final environmental impact statement for its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project is inadequate, an Enbridge spokesman said on Monday.

The Line 3 replacement project would ship 760,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Alberta to Wisconsin, doubling current capacity. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)