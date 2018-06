ST. PAUL, Minn., June 28 (Reuters) - Three members of the 5-member Minnesota Public Utilities Commission said on Thursday that they support issuing a certificate of need for Enbridge Inc to rebuild its Line 3 oil pipeline.

The commission then adjourned for a break and planned to discuss conditions that it will add to the certificate before holding a vote. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in St. Paul, Minnesota Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)