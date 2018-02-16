FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated a day ago

Enbridge fourth-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest pipeline operator Enbridge Inc reported a smaller quarterly profit on Friday as it took a charge in its gas transmission and midstream business.

The Calgary-based company’s net income fell to C$207 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$365 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Enbridge said it took a C$4.55 billion charge related to the write-down of some assets in the gas transmission and midstream business. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

