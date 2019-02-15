Company News
February 15, 2019 / 12:10 PM / in 41 minutes

Enbridge posts higher quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, posted a jump in quarterly profit on Friday, compared with the year ago when it had taken a C$4.55 billion charge related to the write-down of some assets.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$1.09 billion ($820.35 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$207 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.3287 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

