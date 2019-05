May 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, reported a 19.3% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, as it transported more oil and gas across its pipelines.

Adjusted earnings rose to C$1.64 billion ($1.22 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.38 billion in the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 1.3463 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)