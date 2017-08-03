FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge second-quarter profit more than triples
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

Enbridge second-quarter profit more than triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc , North America’s largest pipeline operator, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, helped partly by its purchase of natural gas pipeline company Spectra Energy Corp.

Earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$919 million ($729.77 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$301 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Enbridge bought Spectra for $28 billion in a deal that closed on Feb. 27. ($1 = 1.2593 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Ethan Lou in Calgary)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.