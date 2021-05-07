Pipeline operator Enbridge reports higher profit on oil demand recovery

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Enbridge Inc said on Friday quarterly profit rose sequentially as the pipeline operator benefited from a steady recovery in oil prices and energy demand.

The Calgary-based company’s adjusted earnings rose to C$1.63 billion ($1.34 billion), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.13 billion, or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter.