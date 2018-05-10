UPDATE 1-Enbridge tops profit estimates as pipelines move more oil, gas

(Adds details on earnings, shares, background)

May 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc’s first-quarter profit handily topped analysts’ forecasts on Thursday, as Canada’s largest pipeline operator transported higher volumes of crude oil and natural gas.

Enbridge moved 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil on its Mainline system across Canada and the United States in the three months ended March 31, up from 2.59 million bpd a year earlier.

The Enbridge Mainline system is Canada’s largest transporter of crude oil. It originates in Edmonton, Alberta and extends east across the Prairies to the Canada-U.S. border near Gretna, Manitoba.

Calgary-based Enbridge’s first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell about 30 percent to C$445 million ($348.15 million) due to higher costs.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 82 Canadian cents per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S.-listed shares of Enbridge rose 2.6 percent in light premarket trade.

On Wednesday, Enbridge said it would sell certain secondary assets for $2.5 billion in order to reduce its debt, which stood at roughly $61 billion as of end-2017.

The company has received bids as high as C$4.5 billion for the Canadian midstream assets it is selling as part of its debt-reduction efforts, Reuters reported on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)