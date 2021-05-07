UPDATE 2-Pipeline operator Enbridge tops profit estimates as oil demand rebounds

(Compares with estimates, adds details on N.America crude demand)

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Enbridge Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for oil and natural gas that its pipelines transport throughout North America.

Global crude prices have rebounded in recent months after a pandemic-driven slump last year as widespread vaccinations in the United States have helped ease restrictions and boost fuel consumption.

Canada’s largest pipeline operator said it transported 2.75 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil on its key mainline system across Canada and the United States during the reported quarter, up from 2.65 million bpd in the previous quarter.

Enbridge’s biggest business, liquids pipeline, earned a core profit of C$1.88 billion ($1.54 billion), on an adjusted basis, up from C$1.79 billion in the previous three-month period.

The company also said it was seeing renewed interest in both crude and liquefied natural gas exports off the U.S. Gulf Coast as global economic activity ramps back up.

Enbridge, which moves about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States, added North American crude demand had not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The Calgary-based company’s adjusted earnings rose to C$1.63 billion, or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.13 billion, or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected a profit 71 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2176 Canadian dollars)