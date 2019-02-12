Enbridge wins lawsuit over town's opposition to compressor station

A federal judge in Boston has blocked the town of Weymouth, Massachusetts from enforcing a zoning ordinance to stop construction of a natural gas compressor station by a unit of Canada’s Enbridge.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said Weymouth’s ordinance is preempted by the U.S. Natural Gas Act, which gives the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission exclusive authority to review and approve natural gas projects.

