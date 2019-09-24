Enbridge receives permit for underwater supports on Line 5 oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it has received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 steel supports along its underwater Line 5 pipeline in Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge said it has started installing a support at one section where the span, or gap between the pipe and the lake bed, exceeds 75 feet, which under easements granted by the state of Michigan is the limit for each span. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Leslie Adler)