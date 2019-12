Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Enbridge Inc said on Monday that a revised environmental statement from the state of Minnesota’s commerce department concludes that the company’s proposed replacement for the aging Line 3 oil pipeline would not introduce risks for Lake Superior in the case of a spill.

The revised statement was drafted at the request of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Leslie Adler)