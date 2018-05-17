Enbridge to consolidate assets in $8.94 bln restructuring

May 17 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it would bring its sponsored vehicles and all liquids and gas pipeline assets under a single listed entity as part of a move to streamline its corporate and capital structure.

Enbridge said it would buy in outstanding shares of its various corporate units, including Spectra Energy Partners , for a value of C$11.4 billion ($8.94 billion), or 272 million of its common shares.

The transaction will not have any impact on its three-year financial guidance, the company said. ($1 = 1.2753 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)