May 17, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Enbridge to consolidate assets in $8.94 bln restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it would bring its sponsored vehicles and all liquids and gas pipeline assets under a single listed entity as part of a move to streamline its corporate and capital structure.

Enbridge said it would buy in outstanding shares of its various corporate units, including Spectra Energy Partners , for a value of C$11.4 billion ($8.94 billion), or 272 million of its common shares.

The transaction will not have any impact on its three-year financial guidance, the company said. ($1 = 1.2753 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
