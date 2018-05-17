UPDATE 1-Enbridge to consolidate assets in $8.94 bln restructuring

(Adds background, details)

May 17 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it would bring its independent units and liquids and gas pipeline assets under a single listed entity as part of a move to streamline its corporate structure.

Enbridge said it would buy in outstanding shares of its various corporate units, including Spectra Energy Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners, for a value of C$11.4 billion ($8.94 billion), or 272 million of its common shares.

The company, which has been trying to recast itself as a pure pipeline utility, has been under pressure to sell non-core assets and pare its debt pile of $60.87 billion as of Dec. 31.

Its $28 billion takeover of U.S.-based Spectra Energy last year added the most to its debt burden. Earlier this month, Enbridge sold some assets worth $2.5 billion.

The transaction will not have any impact on its three-year financial guidance, the company said.

Calgary-based Enbridge said after the restructuring all shareholders of its corporate units would hold the same stake. ($1 = 1.2753 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul and Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur)