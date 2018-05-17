FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 17, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Enbridge to consolidate assets in $8.94 bln restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, details)

May 17 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it would bring its independent units and liquids and gas pipeline assets under a single listed entity as part of a move to streamline its corporate structure.

Enbridge said it would buy in outstanding shares of its various corporate units, including Spectra Energy Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners, for a value of C$11.4 billion ($8.94 billion), or 272 million of its common shares.

The company, which has been trying to recast itself as a pure pipeline utility, has been under pressure to sell non-core assets and pare its debt pile of $60.87 billion as of Dec. 31.

Its $28 billion takeover of U.S.-based Spectra Energy last year added the most to its debt burden. Earlier this month, Enbridge sold some assets worth $2.5 billion.

The transaction will not have any impact on its three-year financial guidance, the company said.

Calgary-based Enbridge said after the restructuring all shareholders of its corporate units would hold the same stake. ($1 = 1.2753 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul and Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.