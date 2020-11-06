Canada's Enbridge reports higher quarterly profit

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc reported a 4.3% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strength in its gas distribution and storage segment.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$990 million ($758.10 million), or 49 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$949 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.