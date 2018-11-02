Enbridge reports third-quarter loss on charges

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, reported a third-quarter loss on Friday as it recorded several charges.

The company said net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$90 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of C$765 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Earlier in the day, the company said it is suspending its dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan immediately until further notice. ($1 = 1.3054 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)