Enbridge reports lower adj profit on decline in mainline volumes

(Reuters) - Canada's largest pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported a 14.5% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, as it moved lower volumes of crude on its mainline system due to a coronavirus-led slump in demand.

A sharp decline in global crude prices and demand destruction cause by the pandemic has battered Canada, the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, which was already facing steep discounts for its oil.

Fuel demand however has picked up with the easing of restrictions, but a resurgence in COVID-19 infections could lead to renewed lockdowns and derail demand recovery.

“While we are encouraged by the economic activity and recovery in energy demand, we are assuming a gradual pace of recovery over the balance of 2020 and into 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said in a statement.

The Calgary-based company transported 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil on its Mainline system across Canada and the United States during the quarter, down from 2.7 million bpd in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 Canadian cents per share, compared with 56 Canadian cents per share last year.