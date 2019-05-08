EnBW to widen charging point network for electric cars-CEO

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW is to expand its electric mobility activities as part of energy-related services, Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux said in a webcast of the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

* Mastiaux said the company had signed up some 600 charging locations by end-2018 and was planning for 1,000 in Germany by end-2020.

* Its mobile phone app was directing its customers to more than 28,000 charging locations. A cooperation with motorist club ADAC in April gave 20 million ADAC members access to EnBW’s charging network against a fee.

* Separately, Mastiaux said that a planned acquisition of French renewable group Valeco, a majority family-owed firm, was just weeks away. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)