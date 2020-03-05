UPDATE 1-EnBW could sell EVN stake to Wiener Stadtwerke later on Thursday - Neos

(Adds detail, background)

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German utility Energie Baden Wuerttemberg (EnBW) could sell its 28% stake in Austria’s EVN to Wiener Stadtwerke, a utility owned by the city of Vienna for 870 million euros ($972 million) as early as Thursday, the Vienna Neos faction said.

“The deal could be staged within the next hours according to our information,” said Christoph Wiederkehr, faction chief of the Vienna Neos party.

EnBW had no comment.

The potential deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg, would make the Austrian capital the second biggest shareholder in EVN after the province of Lower Austria, which holds 51%.

Wiener Stadtwerke, wholly owned by the city of Vienna, posted an operating loss of 60 million euros in 2018 after a profit of 79 million the previous year due to falling revenue, rising costs for raw materials and consumables and provisions for employee benefits.

It posted fixed assets worth 12.9 billion euros in its 2018 balance sheet, nearly 70% of which were property, plants and equipment.

EnBW, which is practically state-owned except for a 0.4% stake, is currently transforming itself into a utility with a heavy focus on renewables while paring back its fossil-fuel based activities.

To fund the shift EnBW is reviewing its portfolio and has also launched a sales process for its stake in regional utility MVV. ($1 = 0.8954 euros)