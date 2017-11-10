FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EnBW plans to pay dividend for 2017 -CFO
November 10, 2017 / 9:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

EnBW plans to pay dividend for 2017 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW plans to pay a dividend for 2017, its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Kusterer said on Friday, after having scrapped payouts to shareholders for the year before.

EnBW had suspended its dividend for 2016, the first time it did so in 13 years, blaming a deep net loss caused by the transfer of cash for the handling of nuclear waste storage to a state-run fund.

Kusterer also said the group would likely reach the upper end of its 2017 profit outlook, which forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow between 0 and 5 percent. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

