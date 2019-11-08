Industry, Materials and Utilities
Germany's EnBW posts nine-month profit rise on renewables jump

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Friday posted a 7.4% increase in nine-month core profit, boosted by its renewable segment where recent acquisitions in Sweden and France led profits to rise by more than a third.

On a group level, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 1.69 billion euros ($1.87 billion), EnBW said, adding it still expected full-year adjusted EBITDA of 2.35 billion to 2.5 billion.

$1 = 0.9050 euros

