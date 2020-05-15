Utility EnBW keeps outlook despite coronavirus pandemic

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Friday stuck to its full-year profit outlook, saying it would reach at least the lower end of its guidance range even though it expects some negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic in the current year.

In 2020, EnBW expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.75-2.9 billion euros ($2.97-$3.13 billion), which would be an increase of 13-19% over the previous year.