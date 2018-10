Oct 1 (Reuters) - Encana Corp said on Monday it would sell its San Juan assets in New Mexico for $480 million to privately held oil and gas producer DJR Energy Llc.

The Calgary-based company’s San Juan assets include about 182,000 net acres, which produced about 5,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)