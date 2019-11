Nov 19 (Reuters) - Encana Corp shareholder Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc said on Tuesday it will vote against the oil and gas company’s proposed exit from Canada to the United States.

The investment firm, which owns a nearly 4% stake in the company, said the move will cause significant losses for Canadian investors. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)