Encana plans move to the U.S., changes name

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Thursday it will redomicile to the U.S. and change its name to Ovintiv Inc.

Encana said it will be dually traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the ticker symbol ‘OVV’.

Separately, the company said net income in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $149 million, or 11 cents per share, up from $39 million, or 4 cents last year. Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose to $195 million from $163 million in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Bernard Orr)