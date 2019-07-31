Encana posts second-quarter profit as production rises

July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-earlier loss, boosted by higher production.

The Calgary-based company’s net income was $336 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $151 million a year earlier, during which it booked a non-cash charge.

Total pro forma oil and gas production rose about 11% to 591,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the quarter.