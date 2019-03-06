Debt buyer must face lawsuit over collection of stale debt - ruling

Debt buyer Encore Capital and two of its subsidiaries must face a lawsuit accusing them of offering so-called settlements that could have made borrowers legally liable for old debt that was no longer enforceable, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis rejected the defendants’ argument that the named plaintiff, Illinois resident Nicholas Navarroli, lacked standing to sue because he did not show he was injured by their settlement offer.

